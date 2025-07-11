Fifty-up KL Rahul leads India’s response in third England Test

India's KL Rahul celebrates with teammate Rishabh Pant after scoring a half-century during the second day of their third Test against England at The Lord's in London on July 11, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Right-handed opener KL Rahul’s unbeaten half-century kept India in a comfortable position on the second day of the third Test against England here at The Lord’s on Friday.

At the stumps on day two, the visitors were 145/3, trailing by 242 runs, with Rahul and in-form wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 53 and 19 respectively.

In response to England’s 387, India got off to a dismal start as returning Jofra Archer struck on just the third delivery of his opening spell to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal (13).

Following the early stutter, Karun Nair joined Rahul in the middle to stabilise the innings.

The duo batted cautiously against a bolstered England bowling attack to add 61 runs for the second wicket until England captain Stokes got Nair caught at first slip by Joe Root, who became the fielder with the most catches in the format.

Nair made 40 off 62 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

His dismissal paved the way for India captain Shubman Gill, who is in sublime form, to come out to bat at number four.

The right-handed batter, however, could survive for only 43 deliveries and eventually fell victim to Chris Woakes after scoring just 16. His dismissal had reduced India to 107/3 in 33.1 overs.

Following the slump, Pant, who suffered an injury scare while keeping the wickets on the opening day of the ongoing Lord’s Test, joined mainstay KL Rahul in the middle.

The duo batted sensibly to put together an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the fourth wicket, making sure there were no further blows to their batting response.

For England, Archer, Stokes and Woakes have thus far taken a wicket apiece.

At the commencement of the day, England resumed their first innings from 251/4 through Root and Stokes.

The duo could add 20 more runs to their overnight partnership as both fell victim to Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed three England batters in the span of his six deliveries.

Root remained the top-scorer for England in the first innings with 104 off 199 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries, while Stokes made 44 from 110 balls.

Bumrah’s triple strike had reduced England to 271/7 but a defiant 84-run partnership between wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith and bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse helped England to surpass the 350-run mark.

The crucial partnership culminated with Smith’s dismissal, while Carse was the last England wicket to fall. Mohammed Siraj dismissed both half-centurions.

Smith scored a brisk 51 off 56 deliveries, while Carse smashed six fours and a six amid his 83-ball 56.

Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India’s bowling charge with a five-wicket haul. He bowled 27 overs and conceded 74 runs.

Besides him, Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy bagged two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one.