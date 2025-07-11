Netherlands qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Netherlands' Bas de Leede (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Region Final against Guernsey at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague on July 9, 2025. — ICC

THE HAGUE: Netherlands booked their spot at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a thumping nine-wicket victory over Italy in the last match of the Europe Region Final here at the Sportpark Westvliet on Friday.

The Dutch side, who were third in the standings before the match, eventually took the top spot with six points in four games.

Netherlands made a triumphant start to the Europe Region Final campaign with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Jersey before succumbing to a six-run defeat at the hands of Scotland.

The host of the qualifying event made an emphatic comeback by registering a dominant 73-run victory over Guernsey.

Set to chase a modest 135-run target in the must-win fixture, the Netherlands emphatically knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 21 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the home side was opening batter Max O’Dowd, who top-scored with an unbeaten 46 off 41 deliveries, laced with three boundaries.

O’Dowd was amply supported by fellow opener Michael Levitt and skipper Edwards, who made 34 and 37 not out, respectively.

For Italy, Crishan Kalugamage picked the solitary wicket.

Opting to bat first, the then-leaders could accumulate 134/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of experienced spinner Roelof van der Merwe’s sensational bowling figures of 3/15 in four overs.

Middle-order batter Ben Manenti top-scored for Italy in the all-important match with a 27-ball 30, which featured one four and two sixes.

Besides him, Grant Stewart (25), Harry Manenti (23) and skipper Joe Burns (22) made notable contributions.

For the Netherlands, Kyle Klein took two wickets, while Aryan Dutt made one scalp to support van der Merwe.