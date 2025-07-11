Jamie Smith achieves major landmark during third India Test

England's Jamie Smith plays a shot during the fifth day of their second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 11, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: England wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith on Friday, joined an elusive list, featuring former greats, with an anchoring first-innings half-century during the third Test of the five-match series against India, underway here at The Lord’s.

Smith’s brisk 51-run knock from just 56 deliveries took his runs tally in the ongoing series past the 400-run mark, becoming only the third wicketkeeper batter from England to amass the landmark.

He now has 407 runs in five innings at a remarkable average of 135.66, meaning he was in touching distance of setting a new record of scoring the most runs as an England wicketkeeper in a Test series.

The record currently belongs to Alec Stewart, who made 465 against South Africa in a five-match home series in 1998, while Les Ames is second with 417 runs, which he piled in a four-match away series against West Indies in 1930.

Most runs by an England wicketkeeper in a Test series

Alec Stewart – 465 runs against South Africa in 1998 Les Ames – 417 runs against West Indies in 1930 Jamie Smith – 407* runs against India in 2025

Notably, Jamie Smith has a maximum of five more innings in this series to score 59 runs and surpass Stewart in the elite list of wicketkeepers.

Smith’s grit, coupled with Brydon Carse’s fifty as well as a record-shattering century from Joe Root helped England to accumulate 387 all out against India in the first innings.

In response, India has amassed 101/2 in 30 overs with skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul unbeaten on 11 and 36 respectively when this story was filed.