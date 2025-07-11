Joe Root breaks Rahul Dravid’s all-time Test record

This collage of pictures shows England's Joe Root (left) and former India cricketer Rahul Dravid. — Reuters/AFP

LEEDS: England veteran Joe Root on Friday, added another feather to his cap as he broke India’s legend Rahul Dravid’s record of taking most catches as a fielder in Tests.

The 34-year-old achieved the milestone on the second day of the ongoing third Test between England and India when he took a one-handed blinder at the first slip to dismiss Karun Nair off Josh Tongue.

His sharp catch propelled him past Dravid, who has been at the top of the list of fielders with the most catches at 210 in the format since 2012.

Notably, Root took 156 matches to take his Test catches tally to 210, eight fewer than that of Dravid.

Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene is third on the list with 205 catches in 149 matches, while Australia’s Steve Smith and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis are tied at fourth with 200 catches each.

Former captain Younis Khan is the only Pakistan cricketer in the Top 15 with 139 catches in 118 matches.

Most catches in Tests

Joe Root (ENG) – 211* Rahul Dravid (IND) – 210 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) – 205 Steve Smith (AUS) – 200* Jacques Kallis (SA) – 200

Earlier today, Joe Root had broken another record of Rahul Dravid as he surpassed the latter as well as Australia’s Steve Smith’s century tally during the ongoing Lord’s Test.

Root, showcasing sublime form with the bat, brought up his 37th Test hundred, overtaking both former India captain Rahul Dravid and Australian maestro Steve Smith, who each have 36 Test centuries to their names.

With this feat, the right-handed batter now stands just one century behind Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who sits fourth on the all-time list with 38 Test hundreds.

The all-time list is topped by Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar with 51 centuries, followed by South African great Jacques Kallis (45) and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting (41).

Most Centuries in Test Cricket: