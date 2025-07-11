Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Taylor Fritz to reach final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his semi final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at All England Club in London on July 11, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame the towering Taylor Fritz to reach his third straight Wimbledon final, the Spaniard lost the second set but rallied when it mattered most to battle past the American in a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) victory here at Centre Court on Friday.

Five time Grand Slam winner was eventually too good for Fritz, who put on a great show in the second set but was unable to unsettle the second seed in the scorching temperature.

Following Alcaraz’s victory, we will have the chance to witness a blockbuster final, either Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner or Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, who will duel it out in the second semi-final on Friday.

Fritz took the second set by breaking Alcaraz for the first and only occasion as the Spaniard's intensity levels seemed to dip, but he proved why he is world number two, breaking twice in the third set and coming through a tense tiebreak to clinch victory.

Alcaraz has not tasted defeat to a top-five player at Wimbledon since 2021, when he was an 18-year-old debutant ranked 75.

Alcaraz reflected on his victory, saying it was a difficult match against Taylor. The Spaniard emphasised that he does not worry about his winning streak and results, which is the key to his happiness.

“It was a really difficult match to play against Taylor, really happy with everything I have done today, I’m really proud about the way that I, that I stay calm and then thinking clearly, so I just pleased about you know my level, my level today”

“Well it's just a, not thinking about those things, you know I think that’s the best thing, not thinking about the winning streak, not thinking about the results at all.

“It’s just, just, I mean thinking about, it is my dream, my dream is just stepping on this king of court, just playing tennis in the most beautiful tournaments in the world.”