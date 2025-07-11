Oman joins India, Sri Lanka in opposing Dhaka-hosted ACC annual meeting

Representatives of member boards pose for a picture after the Executive Board meeting of the Asian Cricket Council in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on September 9, 2024. — ACC

LAHORE: The upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), originally planned to be held on July 23, faces an uncertain future after Oman Cricket joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in opposing Dhaka as the venue, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to the details, the BCCI has started lobbying with the fellow ACC members to refrain from participating in the meeting by making lucrative offers.

Sources further suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah is also involved in the lobbying and the ACC members are forced to express their reservations in writing.

However, despite Oman’s inclusion in the opposition, the majority remains in Dhaka’s favour to host the AGM, which would be the first such gathering in the Bangladesh capital after several years.

Notably, the decision to hold the annual meeting was taken by ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, considering the upcoming three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh due to which several ACC representatives would be in the city at the time.

It was reported earlier this week that the council has sent a formal invitation to all the member nations with a 15-day notice and has also kept the option to attend the meeting virtually.

“Online meetings are a global norm now, even ACC and ICC have held several of them in the past,” a source from the ACC stated.

The development came after it was reported last month that the highly anticipated schedule for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will be announced in July.

According to a report, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a strong contender to host the prestigious tournament due to the standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI.

Indian media further reported that, if plans proceed smoothly, the tournament is likely to begin in the second week of September, with September 10 being considered as a tentative date of commencement.