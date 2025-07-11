Brandon Ingram cleared for Toronto Raptors contract

An undated photo of Toronto Raptors' forward Brandon Ingram. — Instagram/1ngram4

Brandon Ingram recovered from an ankle injury to become eligible for a contract with the Toronto Raptors, coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed on Thursday.

According to reports, the 27-year-old former All-Star is set to take part in upcoming team practice.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic on Thursday said that Ingram is pain-free and is in great condition.

"He's pain-free, he's moving well, he got stronger. He's in a really, really great spot," Rajakovic said.

Ingram, whose season was ended by the injury on December 7, when he was still part of the New Orleans Pelicans, has been rehabilitating the injury with the Raptors while completing individual workouts and training.

Ingram was traded to the Raptors in February; the trade also saw Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk transfer to the Pelicans. Days after the trade, Ingram signed a three-year, $120 million extension with the Raptors, a deal that reportedly includes a player option in 2027-28.

He has yet to play a game for the Raptors and was officially shut down for the season on April 9 after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to help his recovery.

Ingram played 18 games in the 2024-25 season in which he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

An All-Star in 2019-20, Ingram owns a career record of 19.5 points, 5.2 boards, and 4.3 assists in 495 games (456 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19) and Pelicans. The Lakers drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016.