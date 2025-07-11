Joseph Parker wants to ‘avenge’ Anthony Joshua for 2018 defeat

An undated photo of former WBO heavyweight champion and current interim champion Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua. — Instagram

Former WBO heavyweight champion and current interim champion Joseph Parker revealed that he would prefer to avenge his defeat against Anthony Joshua in 2018.

Joshua, who recently announced that he willthat he return to the ring in December 2025, has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

The British boxer was planning to make a comeback in the summer, but his elbow injury delayed his plans. Now, following his successful elbow injury, his promoter Eddie Hearn has said that Joshua will return to the ring at the end of the year.

Speaking in an interview, when Parker was asked about the fight he would like most, he named Joshua, who beat him back in 2018.

“I would most like to avenge the AJ fight because back in 2018 I was a very different fighter to the fighter I am now, and AJ is a different fighter as well. He’s been the poster boy for boxing, and he’s brought a lot of attention to boxing, and I’d like to avenge that loss. I would love the opportunity to fight Joshua,” Parker said.

“I think he’s had some surgery, and he’s looking to come back again, so if that opportunity arises, I’ll take it with both hands, and it’ll be a great fight. If he’s still motivated and passionate about boxing, he should keep going. If that’s what he wants to do. He’s still got a lot to give.”

Parker is currently the interim WBO strap holder and is aiming for a world title, and Joshua is looking for a comeback, so the fight may benefit both parties.