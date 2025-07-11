Charles Oliveira opens up about UFC comeback

An undated photo of former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. — Instagram/charlesdobronxs

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira said that he would return to the Octagon later this year later in November or December, international media reported on Friday.

Oliveira, who started his career in the UFC in 2010 at age 20 and has an MMA record of 35 wins, 11 losses, and one no contest, was knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 on June 28, 2025.

Speaking in an interview, the Brazilian said that he has never been knocked out and called Topuria the hardest hitter he has ever faced.

“I’ve never been knocked out before. I’ve been knocked down before, TKO’d, but had never been knocked out before. This time, no. I didn’t know what had happened, it was something new for me,” Oliveira said.

“I asked many times what had happened, where I was, you know?” he said. “Diego Lima, my wife and family saying, ‘Relax, breathe, we’ll talk later.’ For real, it never happened like that before. It’s upsetting, it sucks, but it’s part of the game.

“He’s definitely the one who hit me the hardest. I’ve been hit before by super tough guys like Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, guys that knocked me down and hurt me, but he really hits hard.”

Oliveira also revealed his plan about his comeback saying he would fight again this year.

“November, early December, I wanna fight again this year,” he said.

“I want to put on a good fight. I don’t know against who, but that would be the timing.”