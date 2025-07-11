Scotland stunned out of T20 World Cup 2026 qualification race

Jersey's Benjamin Ward celebrates dismissing Scotland's Michael Leask during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Region Final match at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague on July 11, 2025. — ICC

THE HAGUE: Scotland have been knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 qualification after succumbing to a narrow one-wicket defeat against Jersey in the ninth match of the Europe Region Final here at the Sportpark Westvliet on Saturday.

Scotland, who played four consecutive T20 World Cups since the 2016 edition, were fourth in the standings with three points in as many matches and thus their final fixture against Jersey was a must-win.

Meanwhile, this was Jersey’s first-ever victory over Scotland in the shortest format and it lifted them to the second position in the Europe Region Final standings with five points in four matches.

They now depend on the outcome of the last Europe Region Final match between Italy and the Netherlands, who are also in contention to qualify for the mega event.

Italy are at the top of the standings with five points in three matches, while the Netherlands are third with points in as many matches.

The enthralling clash between Scotland and Jersey was decided on the last delivery when wicketkeeper batter Jake Dunford sneaked a single off Safyaan Sharif to help the chase down the 134-run target.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Nick Greenwood, who top-scored with 49 off 36 deliveries, studded with seven boundaries.

His opening partner Harrison Carlyon (15) and middle-order batter Patrick Gouge (17) were the other notable contributors to their successful run chase.

For Scotland, Chris Greaves, Sharif and Mark Watt took two wickets each, while Michael Leask claimed one.

Put into bat first, Scotland could accumulate 133/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Matthew Cross remained the top-scorer for Scotland with a 40-ball 43, while Watt contributed with 28 off 24 balls.

Carlyon was the standout bowler for Jersey, taking three wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, while Benjamin Ward picked up two. Charles Perchard and Julius Sumerauer, on the other hand, made one scalp apiece.