Pakistan Shaheens’ squad for England tour announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, announced an 18-member squad of Pakistan Shaheens for their multi-format tour of England, scheduled to commence later this month.

Left-handed middle-order batter Saud Shakeel will lead the squad and will be joined by three fellow Test players – Musa Khan, Mir Hamza and Sajid Khan.

The Test cricketers will be joined by 14 emerging players, out of which 11 are aged under 25.

Among those are two top scorers of the recent edition of the premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT), Azan Awais and Maaz Sadaqat, who will be joined by Ali Zaryab, Haider Ali, Mohammad Suleman, Omair Bin Yousuf and Shamyl Hussain in the batting unit.

Rohail Nazir will perform wicketkeeping duties on the multi-format tour, while Mushtaq Ahmed, Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah will be part of their fast bowling attack.

Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz and Mubasir Khan will form the team’s spin bowling attack, led by Sajid.

With the multi-format tour set to run from July 17 to August 6, the squad will partake in a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi before ahead of their departure on July 16.

Notably, the final schedule and venues for the upcoming tour will be announced in due course.

Squad: Saud Shakeel (c), Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Suleman, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Shahid Aziz, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.

Player support personnel:

Imran Farhat (head coach), Rehan Riaz (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and Ali Sufyan (physio)