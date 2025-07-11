Alexander Zverev withdraws from Swiss Open

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his quarter final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

Alexander Zverev withdrew from the Swiss Open in Gstaad after crashing out of Wimbledon in the first round, the organisers of the ATP 250 event stated on Thursday.

Zverev lost a five-set marathon to France's Arthur Rinderknech and later told reporters he felt "empty" and was considering therapy.

The Swiss Open organisers explained that the German unfortunately withdrew due to personal reasons.

Earlier this month, Zverev cited that he might need ‘therapy’ to recover from mental issues that he faced after his shock first-round Wimbledon exit.

Zverev has been facing several problems off the field in recent years.

While he previously managed to deny those distractions earlier this month, he admitted that these things have impacted his game, and he might need to undergo counselling to get back into the right headspace.

"Maybe for the first time in my life, I'll probably need it (therapy). I've been through a lot of difficulties in life generally. I've never felt this empty before. Just lacking joy, just lacking joy in everything that I do," Zverev stated.

"It's not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis, as well. Even when I'm winning... it's not necessarily a feeling that I used to get where I was happy, over the moon.

"It's just not there right now for me, which, again, is the first time in my life which I'm feeling."

The organiser further stated that defending champion Matteo Berrettini will also miss the event following his unspecified injury.

The EFG Swiss Open Gstaad begins on Wednesday, July 16th.



