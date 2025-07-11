Jordan Henderson set to join Brentford after Ajax exit

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in action againt Southampton in Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on May 28, 2023. — Reuters

Former Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson is set to join Brentford after Ajax's exit, British media reported on Friday.

The 35-year-old England midfielder will return to the Premier League after the Dutch club agreed to end his contract a year early.

Europe’s top clubs were interested in Henderson, but he chose to sign a two year deal with Brentford, who were looking to fill the gap after the departure of their captain, Christian Norgaard, who left to join Arsenal.

Henderson won the Premier League trophy, alongside winning the Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool after joining them in 2011.

The 84-cap England midfielder left Liverpool to join Al-Ettifaq in 2023, but his move was short-lived as he came back to Europe by joining Ajax in January last year.

The deal formalities are expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Brentford are rebuilding a side under new head coach Keith Andrews following the departure of Thomas Frank to Tottenham.

Henderson will join newly signed goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool, 20-year-old midfielder Antoni Milambo from Feyenoord and Michael Kayode, whose loan switch from Fiorentina has been made into a permanent move.

Henderson has played more than 50 matches for Ajax but exited the club after it narrowly missed out on the league title, with PSV Eindhoven becoming the champions on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

Henderson, who missed England’s squad for the Euro 2024, was brought back to the side by new boss Thomas Tuchel as he is building a team for the 2026 World Cup.