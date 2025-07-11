Yeray Alvarez opens up on positive doping test

Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez(left) in action with Manchester United's Mason Mount in Europa League on May 1, 2025. — Reuters

Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez on Thursday explained the reason for failing the doping test, saying he had casually used medicine to treat hair loss.

Alvarez was suspended after failing a doping test following the Manchester United clash in the Europa League.

The Spanish admitted that he tested positive after Bilbao's 3-0 home defeat in the semi-finals of UEFA's second-tier club competition in May, and his side also lost the return leg 4-1.

Notably, the centre back was earlier diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2016 and was already taking the medicine as part of his treatment for alopecia.

Alvarez cited on his social media post that a positive test was due to medicine that he used unintentionally for hair loss prevention.

He added that with the help of his club, he is defending himself and will be back soon.

"After studying the case, we have established that I tested positive because I unintentionally took a hair loss prevention medicine containing a banned substance," Alvarez said.

"The disciplinary procedure is currently under investigation and subject to confidentiality, so I am provisionally suspended and am not authorised to make any further public statements.

"I would like to say to all of you that I very much regret this situation, but, with the support of the club, I am working on my defence in the belief that I will be able to return to the field of play as soon as possible."

The club backed Alvarez, as he came from the club's youth academy and has made 257 appearances in all competitions for the senior team.