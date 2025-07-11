Pakistan beat Malaysia to reach Men's U18 Asia Cup 2025 final

Pakistan team sing their national anthem ahead of their Men's U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre in Dazhou on July 8, 2025. — Asian Hockey Federation

DAZHOU: Pakistan continued their impressive run in the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025, securing a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Malaysia in a dramatic semifinal decided by a penalty shootout at the National Hockey Training Centre on Friday.

The high-stakes clash ended 3-3 in regular time, pushing the contest into a shootout.

In the decisive moments, Pakistan held their nerve as goalkeeper Ghulam Mustafa made a crucial save on Malaysia’s final attempt, sealing his team’s spot in the final.

Pakistan got off to a flying start, striking twice within the first eight minutes. Abdullah Awan opened the scoring through a well-executed penalty corner, while Hasan Shahbaz followed up with a field goal to double the lead.

However, Malaysia mounted a strong comeback, scoring three consecutive goals to take a 3-2 lead. Hasan Shahbaz then struck again to level the scores at 3-3, a scoreline that remained unchanged until the end of regulation time.

In the shootout, Pakistan converted their first three shots while Malaysia missed one, giving the Green Shirts a 3-2 edge. A missed fourth attempt by Pakistan allowed Malaysia to equalise.

On the fifth shot, Ali Hanzala calmly slotted the ball home, and Ghulam Mustafa’s decisive save on Malaysia’s final attempt sent Pakistan into the final.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan displayed dominant form. They began their campaign with a resounding 8-0 win over Hong Kong, followed by a crushing 9-0 victory against Sri Lanka.

In their third match, they defeated Bangladesh 6-3, virtually securing a place in the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Pakistan outclassed China 2-1 in a commanding performance to seal a place among the final four.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts will face Japan in the grand finale of the tournament on Sunday at the same venue.

Squad:

Mohammad Usman, Atif Ali, Asam Junaid, Mohammad Abdullah Farooq, Abdullah Awan, Zubair Lateef, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Ali Taj, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Hamza, Ali Hanzala, Aamir Sohail, Adeel Afzal, Mohammad Zaman, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Shaheer, Hasan Shahbaz, Yaseen Jamshaid

Team Management:

Shafqat Malik (Manager), Mukhtar Ahmed, Touseeq Ahmed, Masood-ur-Rahman (Coaches)