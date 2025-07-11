Pakistan’s first National PSB Bodybuilding Championship concludes

Pakistan bodybuilders taking part in the inaugural National PSB Bodybuilding and Physique Championship 2025 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. - File

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural National PSB Bodybuilding and Physique Championship 2025 concluded with great fervor at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Organised by the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, the championship drew participation from 122 athletes representing various regions of the country across 23 competitive categories.

The event featured contests in Senior, Junior, Masters, Athletic Physique, and Sports Physique divisions.

A panel comprising expert judges from the World Bodybuilding Federation, Asian Bodybuilding Federation, and provincial associations evaluated the athletes' performances with meticulous care.

Following the competition, eight exceptional athletes — Ejaz Ahmed, Firasat Ali, Mohsin Iqbal, Muhammad Shakeel, Bilal Ahmed, Usama Saeed, Haroon Rasheed and Faizan Gul — were selected to represent Pakistan at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2025, which will be held in Thailand later this year.

The event was graced by Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary General Sohail Anwar as the chief guest. Also present were PSB Organising Committee Chairman Saeed Akhtar, committee members Nasrullah Rana, Farman Khan, Sohail Gil, and prominent nutritionist Dr. Nabeel.

In his address, Sohail Anwar expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Sports Board for its support in organising both the championship and the inaugural Anti-Doping Awareness Seminar.

He reiterated the federation’s dedication to advancing bodybuilding nationwide through practical initiatives, stating, "Our performance will speak for itself."