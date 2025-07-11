Rishabh Pant misses second day at Lord's due to finger injury

Rishabh Pant leaves the field after injuring his finger and is replaced by Dhruv Jurel during day one of the Third Rothesay Men's Test at Lord's, London. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant did not take the field at the start of the second day’s play in the ongoing third Test against England at Lord’s due to discomfort in his left index finger.

Dhruv Jurel continued as a substitute wicketkeeper in his absence.

Pant arrived at the ground on Friday morning and attempted some training drills under the supervision of assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak.

However, he appeared to be in visible discomfort and was seen practising defensive strokes using only his bottom (right) hand before returning to the pavilion.

The injury occurred on the opening day of the Test when Pant injured his finger while diving to stop a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah in the 34th over, which had drifted down the leg side.

He was struck on the tip of his left index finger, grimaced in pain immediately, and received on-field treatment from the team physio.

After pain-relief sprays failed to provide relief, Pant requested a substitution and walked off the field at the end of the over. He initially received treatment near the boundary before heading to the dressing room.

According to a BCCI media release issued on Thursday, Pant remains under medical supervision but has not been sent for scans as of yet, suggesting that a fracture is unlikely.

India will be hoping their vice-captain is fit to bat in the second innings. As the injury was sustained on the field, he would be permitted to bat at his usual No.5 position if medically cleared.

Pant has played a crucial role in the series so far, amassing two centuries and a fifty in just four innings.

At the time of filing this report, England were batting first and had reached 274-7 in 89 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse at the crease as Day Two of the third Test continued.

Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett scored 18 and 23 runs respectively, while Ollie Pope contributed 44.

Harry Brook was dismissed for 11, while Ben Stokes, who also scored 44, was the fifth wicket to fall.

For the unversed, the five-match Test series is currently level at 1-1.

Joe Root was dismissed after registering his 37th Test ton, while Chris Woakes departed for a first-ball duck.

England claimed victory in the opening Test at Lord’s, while India, led by Shubman Gill, bounced back with a dominant 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston.