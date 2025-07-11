Joe Root overtakes Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith's record in Test cricket

The collage of photos shows England batter Joe Root (left), former Indian batter Rahul Dravid and Australian batter Steve Smith. - AFP

LONDON: England’s star batter Joe Root added another milestone to his illustrious Test career on Friday by surpassing the century tally of cricket greats Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith during the ongoing third Test of the five-match series against India at Lord’s.

Root, showcasing sublime form with the bat, brought up his 37th Test hundred, overtaking both former India captain Rahul Dravid and Australian maestro Steve Smith, who each have 36 Test centuries to their names.

With this feat, the right-handed batter now stands just one century behind Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who sits fourth on the all-time list with 38 Test hundreds.

The all-time list is topped by Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar with 51 centuries, followed by South African great Jacques Kallis (45) and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting (41).

Most Centuries in Test Cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 38

Joe Root (England) – 37*

At the time of filing this report, England were batting first and had reached 271-5 in 87 overs, with Root and wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith at the crease as Day Two of the third Test continued.

Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett managed 18 and 23 runs respectively, while Ollie Pope contributed 44.

Harry Brook was dismissed for 11, while Stokes, who also scored 44, was India’s fifth scalp of the innings.

For the unversed, the five-match Test series is currently level at 1-1.

England claimed victory in the opening Test at Leeds, while India, led by Shubman Gill, bounced back with a dominant 336-run win in the second Test at Birmingham.