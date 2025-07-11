Ceddanne Rafaela shines as Red Sox edge past Rays

Boston Red Sox first base Romy Gonzalez (left) high-fives third base Marcelo Mayer after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park in Boston on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

BOSTON: Ceddanne Rafaela hit a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in the opener of a four-game series here at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Rafaela was impressive for Boston with his gameplay. He hit a one-out single and scored the first run in the third inning, making the difference in the three-run seventh.

Boston starter Walker Buehler allowed three runs on five hits, walked three and struck out two in the six innings he pitched. Chris Murphy (1-0) and Garrett Whitlock pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings, while Aroldis Chapman clinched the team's seventh straight win by striking out two, picking up his 16th save of the season.

Junior Caminero hit a two-run homer, and Ha-Seong Kim provided a solo homer for Tampa Bay, which had a 7-4 advantage in hits.

Boston put a run on the board courtesy of Roman Anthony, who dropped a two-out RBI single into right field in the third inning.

Boston's lead was removed by Kim, who lined a two-run home run, scoring Lowe ahead of him with one out in the fourth.

Caminero extended the advantage to 3-1 in the sixth, leading off with a solo shot to left.

Tampa Bay's starter, Taj Bradley, permitted one run on two hits, walked three and struck out five.

Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.78 ERA) will be making his first start against Boston since July 14, 2022, in the next match on Friday.