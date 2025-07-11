Umar Akmal threatens legal action over NOC snub

Cricketer Umar Akmal leaves after filing an appeal against his ban from cricket at the Pakistan Cricket Board office, in Lahore on July 13, 2020. - AFP

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Umar Akmal has expressed strong frustration over the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) continued refusal to grant him a No Objection Certificate (NOC), vowing to pursue legal action against what he describes as "unjust treatment."

Speaking during a recent media interaction, the 35-year-old voiced his disappointment over being repeatedly sidelined by the board despite prioritising national duty over lucrative international league opportunities in the past.

"International cricket has always been my top priority. I gave up major leagues to serve Pakistan. But today, I regret those decisions because I never imagined I’d be treated like this. I don’t understand the reason behind it, nor do I know who in the PCB thinks I shouldn't be playing cricket," Umar said.

"I'm willing to say it on camera — there are players who seriously damaged Pakistan’s image and were punished for it, yet they are now key members of the national team," he stated.

Recalling a prior instance, Akmal said he suffered financial losses due to delayed issuance of an NOC for a league participation window from the 12th to the 25th of a particular month.

"I had faced an issue with my NOC before as well, and even then I suffered a significant loss. When the media offered a bit of support, I was asking for an NOC from the 12th to the 25th, but I was given the NOC on the night of the 20th. After that, it was a very difficult decision for me. The way my contract was ruined is extremely unfair," he said.

The right-handed batter has now applied for another NOC to play in an ICC-approved league in Switzerland, but once again, his request remains pending.

"I have applied for another NOC now, but I can’t understand why they haven’t issued it yet. It’s obvious that if I’m going to play in a league, it’s ICC-approved. If it weren’t, why would I even apply?" he questioned.

"What hurts me the most is that the people in PCB who have the authority in such matters are themselves former cricketers — and for them to act like this despite being cricketers is deeply shameful for me," he added.

The wicketkeeper also hinted at taking legal recourse if the situation persists, stating that age is still on his side and he is not ready to give up on his playing career.

"I’ll have to do it. Right now, I’m not that old — my age is such that I still have time. I can’t just shoot myself if I’m not getting to play for Pakistan. There are players older than me who are still in the Pakistan team and playing in leagues," he stated.

"They’re getting NOCs, but I’m not. So if I come forward with proof in front of the media, then you all can decide for yourselves — and the public will too. That would make me feel much better," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Umar Akmal brings extensive experience in franchise cricket, having played in various leagues such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and the Champions League T20.

He has represented Pakistan in 84 T20I matches, scoring 1,690 runs at a strike rate of 122.73, which includes eight half-centuries. His last appearance for the national team was in 2019.

For the unversed, Akmal has featured in 279 T20 matches overall, amassing 5,839 runs at a strike rate of 131.00, including 34 fifties and one century.