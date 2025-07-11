Naoya Inoue to defend Super Bantamweight titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev

An undated picture of Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue. — Instagram/@naoyainoue_410

Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue is set to step into the ring for the third time in 2025, defending his undisputed super bantamweight championship against former unified titleholder Murodjon Akhmadaliev on September 14 at the Aichi International Arena (Nagoya IG Arena), Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The highly anticipated bout is scheduled to take place following a blockbuster co-main event featuring Canelo Alvarez defending his super middleweight title against Terence Crawford, marking a major boxing double-header on Japanese soil.

Inoue returns to action following a dominant eighth-round stoppage of Ramon Cardenas in May and a knockout victory over Kim Ye-Joon in January. The undefeated champion continues to cement his legacy as one of the sport’s pound-for-pound greats.

His opponent, Akhmadaliev, is riding high on a three-fight knockout streak, including a recent victory over Luis Castillo. The Uzbek boxer is looking to reclaim his status as a world champion after a controversial split-decision loss to Marlon Tapales in 2023.

This will be Inoue’s fourth fight of the year, an unusually active schedule for a reigning undisputed champion.

Should Inoue retain his titles and rising Mexican contender David Picasso defeat Kyonosuke Kameda on July 19, a potential super-fight between Inoue and Picasso is reportedly being targeted for December 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Inoue confirmed the news on his official X account (formerly Twitter), sharing the fight details and expressing his determination.

“It has been decided that Naoya Inoue will defend his four-organisation title against Murodjon Akhmadaliev at Nagoya IG Arena (Aichi International Arena),” he posted.

“He will face the toughest opponent of his career, but at times like these, Naoya Inoue will put on a fight that will show how strong he really is.

He will continue to train hard for the remaining two months and deliver the best results for sure!!!”

In the co-feature of the event, WBO bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei will defend his 118-pound title against challenger Christian Medina.