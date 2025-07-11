Tatis Jr., Machado go deep as Padres edge Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates on second base after hititng a double during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on Jul 9, 2025. — Reuters

SAN DIEGO: Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado both homered to help the San Diego Padres edge past the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3, securing a series win at Petco Park on Thursday.

After Padres starter Randy Vasquez exited in the fifth inning, left-hander Adrian Morejon stepped up, pitching one and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief to earn his second win of the series.

The Padres' bullpen combined for four and two-thirds innings, allowing just one run to preserve the narrow lead. Closer Robert Suarez shut the door in the ninth, earning his MLB-leading 27th save.

Vasquez pitched four-plus innings, giving up five hits and two runs while walking four and striking out one.

On the other side, Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez lasted just over four innings, surrendering eight hits and four runs with two walks and three strikeouts.

Arizona opened the scoring in the third inning, taking a 2-0 lead. Jake McCarthy drew a leadoff walk and reached third on Alec Thomas’ double. Jose Herrera and Corbin Carroll then brought them home with back-to-back sacrifice flies.

San Diego responded with three runs in the bottom of the third. Tatis Jr. hit a solo homer to spark the rally, and Machado added his 16th homer in the fifth to put the Padres up 3-2.

Gavin Sheets followed with a single, chasing Rodriguez, and Xander Bogaerts drove in Sheets with a double off reliever Juan Morillo.

The Diamondbacks threatened in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 4-3 on Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI double.

However, Jason Adam escaped further damage by inducing a groundout from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to strand two runners. Arizona couldn’t capitalise again in the eighth.

Looking ahead, the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound against the Angels’ Tyler Anderson on Friday in Los Angeles. The Padres’ Ryan Bergert is set to face Philadelphia’s Ranger Suárez at home.