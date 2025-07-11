Hobart Hurricanes sign star Pakistan cricketer for GSL 2025

Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir celebrates after taking four wickets during the fourth ODI against New Zealand at the National Bank cricket stadium in Karachi on May 5, 2023. - AFP

Hobart Hurricanes on Friday announced the signing of three international stars for the ongoing Global Super League (GSL) 2025, including Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir.

The franchise confirmed the news across its official social media platforms, revealing the additions of Usama Mir, Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa and West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen.

The announcement was accompanied by the caption: "Our GSL squad gets even stronger with more talented overseas players joining the ‘Cane Train."

The Ben McDermott-led Hobart Hurricanes had previously included two Pakistani players — spinner Mohammad Nawaz and wicketkeeper-batter Sahibzada Farhan.

However, their participation in the tournament remains uncertain as both are currently attending a national training camp at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The camp is part of Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The franchise has not yet issued an official statement regarding their availability or potential replacements in case they are unavailable due to national duties.

The 29-year-old will be making his GSL debut but brings a wealth of franchise cricket experience.

He has featured in various leagues including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The leg-spinner has played 152 T20 matches, claiming 171 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. He has also represented Pakistan in five T20Is, taking five wickets.

The 2025 edition of the Global Super League began on Thursday, with Dubai Capitals defeating Central Districts by 22 runs.

Meanwhile, defending champions Rangpur Riders started their campaign with a narrow eight-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors.