Jalen Williams signs five-year extension with Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (right) drives to the basket against IIndiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jun 19, 2025. — Reuters

All-NBA forward Jalen Williams and the high-spending Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach a total value of $287 million, according to international media reports on Thursday.

Williams becomes the third player on the Thunder’s championship-winning roster to secure a massive contract extension following their NBA Finals triumph last month.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the league's premier perimeter defenders, utilizing his 7-foot-plus wingspan to disrupt passing lanes, deter drives, and protect the rim.

With Williams’ deal set to be finalised, Thunder owner Clay Bennett has now committed a combined $822 million to the team’s core trio — Williams, NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren.

Earlier this week, Gilgeous-Alexander officially signed a four-year, $285 million contract extension, while Holmgren — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — agreed to a five-year, $250 million extension on the same day.

Selected 10th overall in the same 2022 draft, Williams had a breakout 2024-25 season, earning All-Star honors and a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Team.

He teamed up with Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the Thunder to their first-ever NBA championship, clinching the Larry O'Brien Trophy last month.

Williams averaged 23.6 points per game in the NBA Finals, helping the Thunder secure their historic title.

Over the playoffs, he averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while playing through a torn tendon in his right wrist — an injury that required surgery following the championship win.