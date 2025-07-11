Switzerland reach Women’s Euros quarters for first time after Xhemaili's heroics

Switzerland's Riola Xhemaili celebrates scoring their first goal against Finland in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on July 10, 2025. — Reuters

GENEVA: Switzerland’s women’s national team made history on Thursday at Stade de Genève by securing a place in the Women’s Euros quarter-finals for the first time.

Riola Xhemaili’s dramatic 92nd-minute goal against Finland salvaged a 1-1 draw that allowed the Swiss to qualify on goal difference after finishing second in Group A behind Norway.

Speaking after her decisive goal, Xhemaili described the moment as historic.

"It's a historic moment for the whole of Switzerland. We're showing the whole world what Swiss people can do... it's magical," Xhemaili told.

Swiss captain Lia Walti added that the team was pleasantly surprised by the level of support and the unfolding events.

"I think nobody of us expected things to happen in Switzerland -- sold out crowds... Everything is blowing up way bigger than we ever expected," Walti said.

The Stade de Genève experienced the tournament’s largest attendance so far, with 26,388 fans in attendance on Thursday.

With the tournament being hosted across eight cities and the final scheduled for July 27, the Swiss hosts hope that this legacy will further bolster the growth of women’s football in the country, much like Euro 2022 did for champions England.

Having made their debut at the Euros in 2017, Switzerland's women’s team had never advanced past the group stage until now.

Their unprecedented success and the overwhelming support from local fans mark a significant milestone in the development of the sport in Switzerland.

The quarter-final clash will see Switzerland take on the winners of Group B, who are the current world champions, Spain.