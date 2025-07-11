Tottenham Hotspur sign Mohammed Kudus on long-term deal

An undated picture of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus. — Reuters

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United on a long-term contract, the club announced on Thursday.

While financial details of the transfer were not officially disclosed, British media reports suggest the deal is valued at approximately £55 million ($74.59 million).

Kudus has reportedly signed a six-year contract that will keep him at the North London club until 2031.

Kudus cited Tottenham’s long-term project and the presence of newly appointed manager Thomas Frank as key factors in his decision to make the switch.

"One of the most important parts of why I came here is the project and how the manager (Thomas Frank) sees it, and to develop under him," Kudus said in a statement.

He added that Frank’s track record of nurturing talent was a significant motivation behind his move.

"With the history of where he's come from, I've seen the amount of talent he's developed to become great players. It's a big sign of why I wanted to work under him as well."

Tottenham recently appointed former Brentford manager Thomas Frank following the departure of Ange Postecoglou.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam in 2023 for a fee of around €40 million ($46.7 million). During his time at the London Stadium, he registered 13 goals and 12 assists over two Premier League seasons.