BPL likely to clash with PSL, IPL in 2026: reports

DHAKA: The upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) may be rescheduled from its traditional December-January window to May 2026 due to the country’s general elections, BPL chairman Mahbub Anam revealed on Thursday.

The potential shift in schedule could lead to a major clash with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which are also expected to be held in the April-May window.

The change comes in light of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

According to the media reports, the announcement was made following an emergency board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

It came just a day after Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus directed relevant agencies to complete all election-related preparations by December, with the general elections expected in early 2026.

"BPL slot may change due to the elections," said Mahbub.

"BPL [could be] before December, or another slot is being planned. We will take the next steps depending on the government's decision, and in this regard, May [window] is another option," he added.

Mahbub also disclosed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for appointing a sports marketing consultancy firm to manage the tournament.

He emphasised that priority will be given to agencies with a proven track record of organising international T20 leagues.

"Agency with experience of organising international T20 leagues and have skilled officials will be appointed. In the past, responsibility was given to inexperienced companies, which harmed BCB, so experienced ones will be prioritised," he said.

Mahbub, who recently succeeded Faruque Ahmed as BPL chairman, emphasised the need to enhance the league’s brand value and correct past mistakes.

"BPL needs to set up its own standard. In the past there were some mistakes and BCB need to take the responsibility. We will try to increase the brand value of BPL," he said.

Regarding franchise interest, Mahbub confirmed that several companies have shown eagerness to join the league’s new five-year cycle, though final decisions will be made after a new financial model is established.

"Lot of companies are showing interest but they will be assessed only after the new financial model is finalised. BCB will try to communicate with the different corporate houses on their own," he stated.

Mahbub further revealed plans to expand the number of BPL venues beyond the current three — Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

"We will try to increase the number of venues. New venues will be added if they meet ICC standards and provide suitable accommodation for players," he said.

"Bogura and Khulna stadiums have been sent for auditing. Work is ongoing at Barisal Stadium, which may also qualify for inclusion. The National Sports Council is working on Rajshahi as well. Among these four venues, the best ones that meet the criteria could be added to the upcoming BPL," he added.