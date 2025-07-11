All-round Iftikhar Ahmed powers Rangpur past Warriors in GSL 2025

Iftikhar Ahmed of Rangpur Riders runs between the wickets during the Global Super League T20 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders at Providence Stadium on July 10, 2025 in Georgetown, Guyana. - GSLT20

GUYANA: All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed delivered a match-winning performance with both bat and ball to help defending champions Rangpur Riders begin their Global Super League (GSL) 2025 campaign with a thrilling eight-run win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium.

Batting first, Rangpur posted a competitive total of 162-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for the Riders with a brisk 44 off 31 balls, while Soumya Sarkar contributed a steady 35 off 36 deliveries.

Iftikhar Ahmed played a crucial late cameo, remaining unbeaten on 34 off just 21 balls, which included two fours and two sixes.

For the Warriors, veteran spinner Imran Tahir and Gudakesh Motie picked up two wickets apiece, while Dwaine Pretorius chipped in with one wicket.

In response, the Imran Tahir-led Warriors were bowled out for 154 in 19.1 overs, falling just short of the target. Johnson Charles was the top scorer with a quickfire 40 off 28 balls.

Moeen Ali added 27 runs, while Sherfane Rutherford scored 19. Pretorius and Jewel Andrew chipped in with 14 runs each, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make a significant impact.

Rangpur pacer Khaled Ahmed starred with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 36 runs in his four-over spell. Tabraiz Shamsi and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets each.

Iftikhar also made his mark with the ball, taking the key wicket of Jewel Andrew in his solitary over, which cost 10 runs.

With this victory, the defending champions Rangpur Riders now sit at second place on the GSL 2025 points table with a net run rate of 0.400.