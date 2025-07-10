Iga Swiatek blunts Belinda Bencic to reach first Wimbledon final

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her Wimbledon semi-final against USA's Belinda Bencic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 10, 2025. — Reuters

Iga Swiatek breezed into her first Wimbledon final on Thursday but hopes of a dream match-up with Aryna Sabalenka were dashed when the top seed was stunned by Amanda Anisimova.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, not previously known for her prowess on grass, demolished former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in just 71 minutes on Centre Court.

"Honestly, I never even dreamed that it´s going to be possible for me to play in the final," said the 24-year-old eighth seed.

"So I´m just super-excited and proud of myself and I don´t know, tennis keeps surprising me.

"I thought I had experienced everything on the court but I didn´t experience playing well on grass, so that´s the first time. I´m super excited and just enjoying it."

In baking conditions, Swiatek caught her Swiss opponent cold, racing into a 3-0 lead, and never relinquished her grip against her 35th-ranked opponent.

Bencic, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, at least got on the board in the first set, but in the second set the rampant Swiatek went up another gear and her opponent had no answers.

Iga Swiatek has largely gone under the radar at this year´s Wimbledon, dropping just one set so far while every seed above her has been eliminated.

Four of her five major wins have come on the clay of the French Open, with her previous best performance at Wimbledon a run to the quarter-finals in 2023.

She made her first grass-court final at Bad Homburg just two weeks ago and is now into her second final on the surface.

Iga Swiatek has won all five of her Grand Slam finals but standing in the way of a sixth major title is Anisimova in their first professional meeting.