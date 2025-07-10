Zimbabwe announce squad for T20I tri-series against South Africa, New Zealand

Zimbabwe players celebrate a dismissal during their second T20I against Ireland at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 23, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Hosts Zimbabwe have unveiled their 16-member squad for the T20I tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand, scheduled to be played here at the Harare Sports Club from July 14 to 26.

The squad, led by Sikandar Raza, marked the return of key pacers Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani as well as all-rounder Brian Bennett.

Ngarava was sidelined with a lower-back injury, while Bennett partially missed their recent home Test series against ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders South Africa due to a concussion.

Zimbabwe also retained Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga and Tashinga Musekiwa, who delivered commendable performances in the Chevrons' most recent T20I assignment against Ireland in February.

The squad also features three uncapped players in the format – wicketkeeper batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm paceman Newman Nyamhuri and leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, who booked their spot on the back of impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

Notably, Zimbabwe will open their T20I tri-nation series campaign against South Africa on July 14 before taking on New Zealand on July 18.

The hosts will face South Africa on July 20, while their last round-robin fixture against New Zealand is scheduled to be played on July 22.

The top two teams after the end of the league stage will lock horns, slated to be held at the same venue on July 26.

Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri and Tafadzwa Tsiga.

Tri-nation T20I series schedule: