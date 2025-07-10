Kusal Mendis stars as Sri Lanka down Bangladesh in first T20I

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on July 10, 2025. — AFP

PALLEKELE: In-form wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis scored a brisk half-century to lead Sri Lanka to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka’s decision to bowl first bore fruit as a collective effort from his team’s bowling unit restricted Bangladesh to a modest 154/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The touring side, however, got off to a blistering start to their innings, with their opening pair of Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon putting together 46 runs until the former was dismissed by Nuwan Thushara on the final delivery of the fifth over.

Hasan could score 16 off 17 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Following his dismissal, Emon shared a brief 19-run partnership with Litton Das (six) before both perished in successive overs, bringing the total down to 67/3 in 8.4 overs.

Emon remained the top scorer for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 38, laced with five fours and a six.

Following the back-to-back blows, Mohammad Naim took charge of Bangladesh’s batting expedition with a cautious 32 from 29 balls and remained unbeaten.

The middle-order batter also shared a 46-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who made 29 off 23.

Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, taking two wickets for 37 runs in his four overs, while Jeffrey Vandersay, Dasun Shanaka and Thushara chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 155-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and six balls to spare, courtesy of a belligerent opening stand between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.

The Sri Lankan openers raised 78 runs inside five overs, courtesy of an early onslaught by Nissanka, who smashed five fours and three sixes on his way to a 16-ball 42 before being removed by Miraz.

Mendis then shared an anchoring 42-run partnership with Kusal Perera, who made 24 off 25 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

The right-handed opener was eventually dismissed in the 18th over when Mohammad Saifuddin got him caught at short extra cover.

He top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 51-ball 73, studded with five fours and sixes. Mendis was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Following his departure, skipper Asalanka and Avishka Fernando registered a match-winning 11-run partnership to take Sri Lanka to a triumphant start to the three-match series.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain, Miraz and Saifuddin could pick up one wicket apiece.

With Sri Lanka leading the three-match series 1-0, the second T20I is scheduled to be played in Dambulla on Sunday.