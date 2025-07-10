Stephen Thompson warns Makhachev ahead of Della Maddalena fight

This collage of pictures show American professional Mixed Martial Artist Stephen Thompson and Islam Makhachev. — Instagram

American professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Stephen Thompson warned Islam Makhachev ahead of the Jack Della Maddalena fight, saying ‘it will be a very tough fight for him’, international media reported on Thursday.

Makhachev is one of the best fighters in the history of the UFC. He recently vacated his lightweight title and moved up to the welterweight division, and is eying a fight against the newly crowned Della Maddalena for the belt. The fight is almost confirmed, but the date and venue for the bout have not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Thompson, who has attempted for UFC welterweight gold on two occasions and competes in the co-main event of UFC Nashville this Saturday against Gabriel Bonfim, believes that the fight against Della Maddalena would not be easy for Makhachev.

“Now, I think it’s a good fight. I think it’s a very tough fight for Islam Makhachev coming up," Thompson said.

"[Della Maddalena’s] a bigger guy, a guy with great takedown defense, and a guy who just won the title from somebody very similar to himself in Belal Muhammad. Cardio for days, strong grappling background.

“I do believe that Islam has a better striking than than Belal does, so I think that would be interesting, but I think it’s a very tough fight for Islam, for sure.”

Makhachev, who is known for his impressive 12-0 winning streak, was also challenged by newly crowned lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

However, after Makhachev’s close friend Belal Muhammad lost the welterweight title to Maddalena this past May, Makhachev decided to move to the welterweight division.