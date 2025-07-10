Ireland’s Curtis Campher makes history with five wickets in five balls

Ireland's Curtis Campher celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024. — ICC

DUBLIN: Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher on Thursday, etched his name into the history books as he became the first male cricketer to take five wickets in five balls in professional cricket.

The 26-year-old achieved the milestone while representing Munster Reds in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy against North-West Warriors, returning sensational bowling figures of 5/16 in 2.3 overs.

The right-arm pacer took five wickets across two overs as he made his first scalp on the penultimate delivery of the 12th over when he cleaned up Jared Wilson with an in-swinger.

He then trapped Graham Hume lbw with another in-swinger, which put him on a hat-trick.

Campher continued his demolition and completed his hat-trick when Andy McBrine mistimed a slog on the first delivery of the 14th over.

The Reds captain followed up his hat-trick with two more wickets, dismissing Robbie Millar and Josh Wilson successively to wrap up the Warriors’ innings on 88.

Reflecting on the achievement, Curtis Campher shared that he was unsure about the landmark due to change of overs and was instead focused on his plans, which were to keep things ‘simple’.

"Because of the change of overs, I wasn't really sure what was happening," Campher said of his achievement. "I just kind of stuck to my guns and kept it real simple and luckily it kind of went off."

When probed about whether he could take six wickets in as many balls had there been another batter to come, Campher disagreed.

"No, I don't think so. It is what it is. Take the rough with the smooth. Just happy to be out there in the sun."

For the unversed, Curtis Campher is also a part of an elusive list of bowlers to take four wickets in four balls in T20Is. He achieved the milestone during Ireland’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match against the Netherlands in Abu Dhabi.

Bowlers to take four consecutive wickets in men’s T20Is