Amanda Anisimova ousts Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at All England Club in London on July 10, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Fearless Amanda Anisimova reached her maiden Wimbledon final by outclassing world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 here at Centre Court on Thursday.

Anisimova kept American hopes alive of a third women's Grand Slam champion this year after Madison Keys clinched the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open.

The 23-year-old Anisimova, who was playing her first major semi-final since the 2019 French Open, started the match with intent and clinched the first set when Sabalenka produced a double fault.

World number one Sabalenka proved why she is rated so high; she broke for a 4-3 lead en route to claiming the second set to level the match at one set apiece.

After a competitive first two sets, the duo exchanged breaks at the start of the decider, but Anisimova was too good for Sabalenka to book a final with either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic.

Anisimova praised Sabalenka’s skill and said that reaching the Wimbledon final is special.

"This doesn't feel real right now, honestly. Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. Yeah, I don't know how I pulled it off,” Anisimova said.

“I mean, she's such an incredible competitor and she's an inspiration to me and I'm sure so many other people.

"We've had so many tough battles. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she's the number one, but a lot of people were cheering for me. Huge thanks to everyone."

Sabalenka, who suffered defeats in the title match of the Australian and French Opens, missed the chance to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014-15 to reach four straight major finals.