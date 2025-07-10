Tyson Fury claims Oleksandr Usyk 'has no power in his punch'

This collage photos show English professional boxer Tyson Fury (left) and Oleksandr Usyk. Reuters/Instagram

English professional boxer Tyson Fury claimed that Oleksandr Usyk ’has no power’ in his punch following his two defeats to the Ukrainian, international media reported on Thursday.

Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh last week announced that former world heavyweight champion Fury is expected to come out of retirement and return to the ring during Riyadh Season 2026.

Following Alalshikh's announcement, Fury also hinted at his comeback by posting on social media: “Let’s see what 2026 brings”, alongside a photo of him shaking hands with Alalshikh, who is also the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Fury had announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025, following a unanimous decision loss to Usyk, a bout that crowned the Ukrainian as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

However, Fury, who is aiming for his third fight against Usyk, claimed that the Ukrainian lacks punch power.

"I know he's got no power, because if he has a man out cold on his feet, then hits him with another 10 free shots, how's he going to hurt me? He's had his shots, I took his best shots and smiled. Like Tupac said, now he's about to feel the wrath of a menace," Fury said.

Despite being defeated twice by Usyk, Fury believes he was the winner of their rematch last December.

"My last fight was a clear victory for The Gypsy King. Anybody in boxing can see that,” Usyk stated.

"I want a fair fight, I don't want any favours, I want a fair fight and a fair result. Which I know I didn't [get]. I thought I won it by five rounds. I watched it 250 times. Each way I never see it as a way for him to win. They can do what they want. If they say it's Tuesday it's Tuesday."

Fury, after announcing his return to competitive boxing, revealed that a third bout between him and Usyk is set for April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium.

The Brit shared a poster on Instagram with the caption: "April 18, 2026 Wembley Stadium. The trilogy! UK. contact @spencerbrownmrgoldstar for tickets."