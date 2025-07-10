Arsenal sign Brentford captain Christian Norgaard

An undated photo of Brentford captain Christian Norgaard. — Instagram/cnoergaard19

Arsenal signed Brentford captain Christian Norgaard as the North London club looks to strengthen its midfield. Both clubs confirmed the news on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but according to British media, Arsenal signed the Denmark international on a two-year contract for an initial fee of 10 million pounds ($13.60 million) with an option for a third year.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reflected on the signing in a statement.

"He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad," Arteta said in a statement.

"He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance. Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch."

Norgaard is Arsenal's third pick of the summer following signings of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Norgaard, who has made 122 Premier League appearances in four seasons, has also served as the captain of Brentford for the last two campaigns and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

The Danish footballer said the opportunity to play in the Champions League was his dream, which will come true with Arsenal.

"Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It's a childhood dream and something I didn't think would be possible. So it's something I'm really, really happy about," he said.

The Dane has made more interceptions than any other player since his Premier League debut in 2021.

Arsenal is set to begin its Premier League campaign on August 17 against Manchester United.