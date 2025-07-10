Legendary Jazz coach and GM Frank Layden dies at 93

An undated photo of former Utah Jazz coach and general manager Frank Layden. — NBA

SALT LAKE CITY: Former Utah Jazz coach and general manager Frank Layden, who led the team to the playoffs for the first time, died at 93 on Wednesday.

Layden coached the Jazz from 1981 to 1989, earning 277 wins, the third most in the history of the franchise and was named NBA Coach of the Year and NBA Executive of the Year in 1984.

He also served as the general manager and president until retiring in the final week of 1999.

Layden drafted point guard John Stockton 16th in the 1984 draft and power forward Karl Malone 13th in the 1985 draft for Utah, laying the team’s foundation. Both players played an important role in the Jazz's success and enjoyed Hall of Fame careers.

The Jazz made it to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998 and reached 20 straight playoffs.

The Miller family, owners of the Jazz, offered their condolences on the passing of Layden.

"We are sad to hear the news of Frank Layden's passing," the Miller family said in a statement.

"Frank was not only a foundational part of the Utah Jazz, he was a pillar in our community. We will continue to celebrate his passion and energy that helped build the Jazz into a contending team, and his endearing sense of humor.

"Frank's love of sports was contagious. He could often be found spending a night at the ballpark with the Salt Lake Bees, leading us in song during the 7th inning stretch. He was a dear friend and remarkable partner. We share our love with Barbara, Scott and the extended Layden family."

Layden was also hired as GM of the New Orleans Jazz in 1979 and stuck with the franchise during its move to Utah.

Layden also won the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.