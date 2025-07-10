Pakistan to not put hockey team in ‘danger’ for India-hosted Asia Cup

Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

The Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme in Pakistan, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, said Thursday that the national men’s hockey team will only be permitted to travel to India for the AHF Asia Cup subject to the satisfactory security arrangements.

Mashood, in an exclusive interview with Geo News, shared that the government will thoroughly deliberate the security arrangements in place before making a call regarding is national team’s participation in the continental event as they do not want to put the side in ‘danger’.

“We will analyse the security arrangements for the Asia Cup in India, Mashood stated. “If we were not satisfied with the arrangements, we will not put the Pakistan team in danger.”

Mashood further revealed that the national team was upbeat to beat the arch-rivals India at their home ground in the upcoming tournament.

The development came a week after Indian media reported that their government is likely to permit Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7.

According to a report, a source close to the Sports Ministry of India confirmed the development, citing that any attempt to prevent the team from participating in the continental event would contravene the Olympic Charter.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. If we try to stop Pakistan, it would be seen as a violation of the Olympic Charter. But bilateral is different, and there will be no relaxation on that front," the ministry source said.

"International sports demands that we cannot back out from competing in multi-national competitions. Take for instance, Russia and Ukraine-they are at war, yet they turn up for events and compete. The same principle applies here," the official added.

The report further added, citing the Sports Ministry’s source, that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have also permitted Pakistan’s participation in the tournament.

Following the Asia Cup, India is also set to host the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup from November 28 to December 10, with matches scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai.