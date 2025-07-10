Mike Trout's two homers lift Angels past Rangers

Los Angeles Angels Kenley Jansen (left) is congratulated by Travis d'Arnaud after his 16th save of the season against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

ANAHEIM: Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Mike Trout belted two home runs and drove in three runs as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-8 on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif.

It was Trout’s third multi-homer game of the season and 29th overall.

Travis d'Arnaud also homered and scored two runs, and Zach Neto had two hits and two runs scored for Los Angeles.

Jose Fermin (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning, picking up the win, and Kenley Jansen earned his 16th save with a scoreless ninth.

Rangers took a 1-0 lead on Josh H. Smith, who led off with a double into the right field corner, reached third on a flyout to right by Corey Seager and scored on a ground out by Marcus Semien.

Texas extended the advantage to 3-0 on a leadoff homer by Kyle Higashioka and a sacrifice fly by Semien in the third.

However, Angels went ahead with four runs in the bottom of the third, taking a 4-3 lead courtesy of a two-run homer by Trout, a 426-foot drive to centre.

The match was going neck and neck as Texas took a 5-4 lead in the fourth but Los Angeles tied it, 5-5, in the bottom of the inning on d'Arnaud's sixth home run, and took a 6-5 lead an inning later on Trout's second homer of the game.

Rangers tied it, 6-6, in the sixth on an RBI single by Higashioka and later took an 8-6 lead in the next inning on Semien's 10th homer, a 423-foot two-run drive to left-centre.

Los Angeles tied it, 8-8, in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single by Taylor Ward and then scored three runs in the eighth, highlighted by Soler's towering two-run homer.

Luke Jackson (2-5) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in an inning of relief.