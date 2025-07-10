UFC legend Randy Couture airlifted after single-car crash

An undated picture of Former MMA legend Randy Couture. — Instagram/xcnatch

KANSAS CITY: Former MMA legend Randy Couture was airlifted to the burn centre after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash at a pro stock racetrack, according to international media reports on Tuesday.

According to the American media reports, Couture confirmed his hospitalisation on Wednesday, adding that he suffered first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries and smoke inhalation in the accident.

Couture was expected to make his National Hot Rod Association racing debut later this year.

An avid motorcyclist for years, Couture began the licensing process to officially compete.

A former two-weight MMA champion in the UFC, Couture was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2006.

Couture remains involved in the fight game through Xtreme Couture, a professional gym he owns in Las Vegas, and as a commentator for PFL.

Couture explained that there is a great difference between sitting in the stands and racing.

He added that competitions are always in his life, and he wants to make something in racing now.

"It's a whole different animal. Sitting in the stands, it looks easy. They say, 'Oh, he just goes fast.' But there is so much more involved," Couture said.

"This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I've had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing," Couture added.

"I'll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I'm excited about the opportunities."