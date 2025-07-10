Naqvi summons ACC meeting in Dhaka despite India’s opposition: sources

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will take place on July 23 in Dhaka, Bangladesh despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) reservation, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to the details, the meeting was summoned by ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, marking the first such gathering in Bangladesh after several years.

However, there were concerns regarding its future as the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) opposed, calling for a change in venue and schedule.

Despite their reservations, the ACC, presided over by Naqvi, is likely to retain Dhaka as the venue as its schedule coincides with the upcoming three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, meaning several ACC representatives would be in the city at the time.

As a result, the council has sent a formal invitation to all the member nations with a 15-day notice and has also kept the option to attend the meeting virtually permissible.

“Online meetings are a global norm now, even ACC and ICC have held several of them in the past,” a source from the ACC stated.

The development came after it was reported last month that the highly anticipated schedule for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will be announced in July.

According to a report, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a strong contender to host the prestigious tournament due to the standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI.

Indian media further reported that, if plans proceed smoothly, the tournament is likely to begin in the second week of September, with September 10 being considered as a tentative date of commencement.