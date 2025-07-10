Xabi Alonso, Thibaut Courtois hail Luka Modric after Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid's Luka Modric applauds fans after the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 match against Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

EAST RUTHERFORD: Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Wednesday praised Luka Modric after his last match for Real Madrid.

Madrid was outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by a 4-0 margin in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal.

The game was the last of Modric for Madrid as he is set to join Serie A club AC Milan, and has verbally agreed to the deal, the club's sporting director, Igli Tare, confirmed in the last week of June in a statement.

Modric in May announced that he would leave Madrid after the FIFA Club World Cup, ending a 13-year spell at Los Blancos where he won 28 trophies, including six Champions League titles.

Alonso, who shared the pitch with Modrić as teammates, praised him after his last appearance for the club, calling him a legend.

"This is not the desired end, it's a bitter end, but he won't be remembered for today's game but for other great ones," Alonso said.

"He's a legend of world football and of Real Madrid. He'll be remembered for many more good things than for the 25 minutes he played today."

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Modrić will leave a void.

"Modric always gets a standing ovation, not only from the Madridistas. He's a great player, a great teammate and we'll miss him," the Belgian said.

Modrić, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, has had a remarkable career at Madrid and is considered one of the most decorated and influential midfielders in the club's history.

The Croatian has won five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga championships, one Copa del Rey, four FIFA Club World Cups, and four Supercopa de España trophies with the Los Blancos.