Messi shines to take Miami over New England in MLS

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi scores a goal during the first half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Jul 9, 2025. — Reuters

FOXBOROUGH: Lionel Messi scored two goals that gave Inter Miami sufficient offence to outlast New England and edge past with a 2-1 victory in Major League Soccer (MLS) here at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

Inter Miami won its second consecutive match and moved up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. New England lost its second in a row and is winless in its past five matches.

Messi came with the same energy and his impressive performance in a 4-1 victory last Saturday against Montreal, with two goals and an assist and has four goals and an assist since the team resumed MLS league play following a Round of 16 finish on June 29 in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Notably, became the first player in league history to score multiple goals in four consecutive MLS contests, increasing his total goals for the season to 14 and scored his 19th and 20th goals across all competitions this season.

The second goal came in the 38th minute after a beautiful assist from Sergio Busquets. The midfielder advanced the ball just past midfield and then passed it efficiently to Messi, who ran and outstretched his reach to Revolution goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

New England sliced Miami's lead in half in the 79th minute when Carles Gil controlled a ball at the top of the box and ripped a shot past Miami keeper Oscar Ustari.

Ustari and Miami's defence, however, stood its ground over the final 11 minutes plus five minutes of stoppage time to secure the valuable three points.

New England outshot Miami 6-3 on shots on goal and 16-13 overall, but Miami made its best chances count.

New England remains in 11th place in the East and next travels to face Austin on Saturday night, while Miami returns home to face Nashville SC on Saturday.