Arshad Nadeem withdraws from World Athletics Silver Tour

Lahore: Pakistan’s Olympic medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has opted out of the upcoming World Athletics Silver Tour event scheduled for July 15 in Switzerland.

In a recent media interaction, Nadeem opened up about his decision to skip the event, citing injury concerns.

“I’ve decided to withdraw from the Switzerland event due to a strain in my calf that I experienced during training here,” Nadeem said while speaking to the media in Lahore.

“I don’t want the strain to worsen, so this decision is in the interest of my long-term fitness.”

The 28-year-old athlete has now shifted his focus to bigger goals.

“My entire focus is on the World Championship, which will be held in Tokyo this September,” he stated. “I’m leaving for London on July 14 to resume training in a more suitable environment.”

He further explained the reasoning behind his decision to withdraw from the Switzerland event and shift his training base abroad.

“The heat in Pakistan is extreme right now, and with the onset of the rainy season, training conditions have become difficult. In this weather, there’s always a risk of injury, which is what happened with my calf.”

Nadeem also emphasised the importance of optimal conditions for both performance and recovery as he gears up for the World Championship.

“England will offer pleasant weather and better recovery facilities, which are crucial at this stage,” he said. “Coach Salman Iqbal Butt will be accompanying me, and together we’ll prepare for the upcoming challenges.”

Following his training stint in England, Arshad is expected to participate in the Diamond League event in Poland on August 16.

“I believe the quality of training and recovery in England will prepare me well for both the Diamond League and the World Championship,” he concluded.