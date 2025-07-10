Ben Askren provides major health update

An undated picture of Former MMA champion Ben Askren. — Reuters/Instagram

MILWAUKEE: Former MMA champion Ben Askren on Wednesday shared a health update in a social media post after a double lung transplant, saying that he is slowly getting better.

Askren was hospitalised in Wisconsin and is healing from a double lung transplant, after falling critically ill with pneumonia.

Askren, during an Instagram video, said that he remembers very little of what happened. His wife said in a series of social media posts that he was still on a ventilator in June and was placed on the donor list for a lung transplant on June 24.

"No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened. I just read through my wife's journal. It's like a movie. It's ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds," Askren said.

"The thing that was most impeccable to me was all the love I felt. It was almost like I got to have my own funeral."

Askren further stated that he is slowly recovering and getting better with time.

"I made it out to the other side of it, and I'm gaining quite a bit of strength and learning to use everything again," he added.

The 40-year-old was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but lived in Wisconsin.

Askren fought his entire professional career out of Hartland, Wisconsin, and he also runs a wrestling academy, which has several branches in the United States.

Askren, who was a two-time NCAA Division I champion in wrestling and a member of the 2008 U.S. The Olympic team officially retired from MMA in 2019. He made a brief return to combat sports in April 2021, when he fought social media star Jake Paul in a boxing match, which he lost to Paul.

Askren, who competed in the UFC's welterweight division, revealed that he currently weighed 147 pounds, and he had not been that light since his teenage years.

"I was actually on a scale yesterday and I was weighing 147 pounds. I haven't been 147 pounds since 15 years old.,” he concluded.