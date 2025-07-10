Venues confirmed for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed three prominent venues that will host warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in England and Wales.

Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens, the County Ground in Derby, and Loughborough University have been selected to stage the warm-up fixtures leading into the highly anticipated tournament, which begins in Birmingham on June 12, 2026.

Although the specific schedule for the warm-up games is yet to be announced, these venues—known for their significant contributions to the development of women's cricket—will play host to several teams preparing for the global event.

These grounds have a strong history of supporting women’s cricket and will once again serve as key sites ahead of the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup.

Out of the 12 participating teams, eight have already secured qualification. The remaining four teams will be determined through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled for early next year.

The expanded tournament will see 12 teams compete across 33 matches over 24 days, with games held at seven iconic venues throughout England and Wales.

All participating nations will look to emulate the success of New Zealand, who claimed their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title in Dubai last year.

Last month, the ICC unveiled the fixtures and groupings for the tournament. Hosts England will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on June 12, while the final will be held at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.

Group 1 includes six teams: defending champions Australia, 2024 runners-up South Africa, Asian rivals India and Pakistan, along with two qualifiers from the Global Qualifier.

Group 2 features hosts England, reigning champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, former champions West Indies, and two additional qualifying teams.

The tournament will be played across seven premier venues: Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground, and Lord’s.