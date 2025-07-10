Devin Booker signs extension with Phoenix Suns until 2030

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center on Dec 19, 2024. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker agreed to a two-year, USD 145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the deal was confirmed by his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker, which sets a new record for the highest annual salary in NBA history at USD 72.5 million per year.

Booker and Suns owner Mat Ishbia finalised the extension during a meeting in Las Vegas, underscoring the team’s commitment to building its future around the 28-year-old guard.

The extension takes the total contract value to USD 316 million for five years.

The new deal will surpass Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s current USD 285 million supermax in terms of average annual value and also solidifies Booker's position as one of the league's elite talents.

Drafted 13th overall by Phoenix in 2015, Booker has spent his entire 10-year career with the Suns and is now locked into his third extension with the team.

A four-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Booker became the Suns’ all-time leading scorer last season.

He averaged 25.6 points, seven point one assists, and four point one rebounds, continuing a seven-season streak of averaging over 25 points per game, a feat matched only by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite Booker’s efforts, the Suns finished 36-46 last season, missing the playoffs.

The team has since made major changes, including trading Kevin Durant to Houston. Booker also played a key role in hiring new head coach Jordan Ott, further solidifying his leadership role in Phoenix’s future.