Pakistan pacer vows to retire from T20Is, ODIs for Test cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has reaffirmed his commitment to Test cricket, declaring that he has no plans to walk away from the longest format—even if it means stepping aside from T20Is and ODIs in the future.

In a recent interview with a local sports platform, the 31-year-old pacer emphasised his deep affection for Test cricket, calling it the purest and most challenging format of the game.

“Test cricket is my love. Even if the time comes to retire from T20s and ODIs, I won’t even think about quitting Test cricket as long as I’m fit,” Hasan stated.

Having made his international debut in 2016, Hasan has represented Pakistan across all three formats.

However, in recent years, his involvement has primarily been limited to white-ball cricket—suggesting that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might be steering his career in a different direction.

Despite this, the right-arm pacer remains determined to continue his red-ball journey.

“My job is to perform,” he said. “Whether or not I get selected is up to the PCB, the captain, and the team management.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hasan has featured in 24 Test matches for Pakistan, claiming 80 wickets and scoring 382 runs.

He last appeared in a Test during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in January 2024, featuring in the Sydney Test.

For those unaware, the pacer is currently not part of the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

According to sources, his exclusion is temporary as he continues his County Championship stint in England.

Hasan is currently representing Warwickshire in the ongoing men’s Vitality Blast 2025, where he is in outstanding form—ranked as the third-highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 8.43.

He made a notable return to the national side during a recent T20I home series against Bangladesh, emerging as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker.

Ali claimed eight wickets in three matches, including a five-wicket haul, with an economy rate of 9.53.

Sources further revealed that selectors are likely to consider Hasan for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, scheduled for August.

The Pakistan squad is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16, with the T20I matches scheduled for July 20, 22, and 24 in Dhaka.