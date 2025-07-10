‘My body isn’t what it used to be,’ says Djokovic after historic Wimbledon run

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after falling during his quarter final match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic admitted on Wednesday that his body is no longer what it used to be, following an ‘awkward’ slip in the final game of his quarterfinal match against 23-year-old Italian Flavio Cobolli.

Despite the scare, Djokovic advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals for a record 14th time, surpassing Roger Federer for the most appearances at this stage in the tournament’s history.

Still chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, which would break the all-time record currently shared with Margaret Court, Djokovic reflected on the significance of Wimbledon and his continued ability to compete at the highest level, even at 38.

"A lot of numbers, a lot of numbers in the head," Djokovic said.

"Wimbledon was, is, and always will be the most special tournament that we have in our sport, at least in my opinion, and I think in many players’ opinion. It means the world to me that I'm still able, at 38, to play in the final stages."

Addressing the minor fall, Djokovic explained that while it wasn’t serious, the effects might become clearer in the coming days.

"Obviously, [my] body is not the same today like it was before," he said.

"So I guess the real impact or effect of what happened I will feel tomorrow. Let's see. I'm hoping in the next 24, 48 hours, that the severity of what happened is not too bad — that I'll be able to play at my best and free of pain in two days."

Looking ahead to his semifinal clash against world number one Jannik Sinner, Djokovic acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead.

"It’s going to take the best of me at the moment to beat Jannik. I mean, I know that," he concluded.