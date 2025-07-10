WATCH: What did Pakistan women team cover on day two of skills, fitness camp?

Pakistan Women’s head coach Mohammad Wasim guides players on batting shots during an intensive skills and fitness camp in Karachi on July 10, 2025. — Screengrab/PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan women’s cricket team, ahead of their Ireland tour, participated for the second consecutive day in the Skills and Fitness camp at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre Karachi on Thursday, undertaking batting, bowling and fielding drills.

Under the supervision of Head Coach Mohammad Wasim, the squad focused on enhancing batting and bowling techniques, with specialist coaches providing tailored tips and conducting practical drills.

In addition to on‑field sessions, the players received comprehensive fitness briefings to ensure they maintain peak physical condition throughout the tour. The camp will run through August two.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Women’s team will kick off their Ireland tour with the first T20I on August seven, followed by matches on August 10 and August 11.

This series marks Pakistan’s first bilateral women’s white‑ball tour of Ireland and is seen as a vital opportunity to gain experience in European conditions ahead of the upcoming ICC events.

According to the tour schedule, the national women’s team will depart for Ireland on August three. The three-match T20 International series between Pakistan and Ireland will be held in Dublin.

Pakistan women players for Skills and Fitness camp:

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shams, Aliya Riaz, Iman Fatima, Gul Feroza, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Natalia Parvaiz, Sidra Nawaz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana Khan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Sidra Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nahya Sharmin, Saira Jabeen, Umme Hani, Huma Bilal, and Zaib-un-Nisa.

Pakistan women's cricket team’s upcoming assignments:

T20I tour of Ireland

First T20I against Ireland on August 7 in Belfast

Second T20I against Ireland on August 10 in Belfast

Third T20I against Ireland on August 11 in Belfast